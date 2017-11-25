Warriors’ Jordan Bell took shot at Bulls with cash money celebration

Golden State Warriors rookie Jordan Bell is not letting go of that chip on his shoulder.

Bell was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round in June but was traded to the Warriors for cash considerations. Chicago’s decision to trade him for money was a matter that arose in pregame discussions for Bell. It also came up in the game between the team’s on Friday night.

Bell did a money celebration after scoring late in the blowout win.

Jordan Bell makes a money gesture and says 3.5 after the and 1!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PMQ5MljiLx — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) November 25, 2017

He was not shy about explaining after the game why he did that.

Jordan Bell on the money celebration: "I wanted to see how cash consideration was playing over there" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 25, 2017

Having a player motivated by a snub is truly a gift that keeps on giving. Golden State must be thanking Chicago for not only giving them Bell, but for adding in some extra motivation too.