Warriors owner: We were better than Cavs last year

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob just gave the Cleveland Cavaliers some bulletin board material for the NBA Finals.

After his Warriors swept the San Antonio Spurs to reach their third consecutive finals, Lacob said he wants the Cavs again because he feels the Warriors were the better team last year.

Joe Lacob said he wants Cleveland: "We were the better team but they did win. We need a chance to go in there and prove that." — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 23, 2017

The Cavs and Warriors have met in the Finals two years in a row, with Golden State winning the first and the Cavs taking the second, coming back from down 3-1 to win it all. Considering the Cavs won three in a row against Golden State, and the Warriors re-loaded by adding Kevin Durant, it’s hard to say the Warriors were better. The Cavs proved over a seven-game stretch they were better. As for this season, though, the better team remains to be seen (assuming the Cavs reach the Finals).

This sort of comment from Lacob should not come as a surprise, given that he’s often made outlandish statements in the past.