Report: Warriors planning to sign Matt Barnes

How’s this for an NBA homecoming?

ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes report on Tuesday that the Golden State Warriors are planning to sign veteran forward Matt Barnes in the wake of the injury to Kevin Durant.

ESPN sources tell @ChrisBHaynes and me that Golden State plans to sign veteran swingman Matt Barnes in the wake of the Kevin Durant injury. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 1, 2017

Ramona Shelburne, also of ESPN, adds that the deal with Barnes will be for the rest of the season, not just a 10-day contract.

Can confirm @ESPNSteinLine & @ChrisBHaynes report that Warriors planning to sign Matt Barnes. It will be for rest of season, not a 10-day — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 1, 2017

Barnes, who will turn 37 in March, played with the Warriors for two seasons from 2006 to 2008. He was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings to make room for their return package in the DeMarcus Cousins trade and is averaging 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

Durant was hurt in Golden State’s 112-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday (video here), but the severity of the injury is still unknown. Either way, the Warriors are relatively thin at the forward positions and could certainly use a rugged 3-and-D guy like Barnes as they look to make their third consecutive NBA Finals.