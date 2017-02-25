Warriors to sign Jose Calderon after buyout is reached

The Golden State Warriors did not make any trades before the deadline on Thursday, but that does not mean they won’t be improving their roster.

The Warriors informed guard Briante Weber of his release on Saturday night following the expiration of his second 10-day contract. The team will have an open roster spot they are expected to fill by signing Jose Calderon.

Both the San Jose Mercury News’ Anthony Slater and ESPN’s Marc Stein reported that Calderon is expected to sign with the Warriors.

“It’ll be a point guard,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Saturday night, via Slater. “We think we have something in place, but it’s not finalized. Got to wait until it’s official.”

What needs to happen first is Calderon reaching a buyout agreement with his current team, the Lakers. Once that happens, he’ll be able to sign with a team after clearing waivers.

Calderon, 35, is averaging 3.3 points and 2.1 assists per game this season, though he’s only played in 24 contests. The veteran should provide a good bench option for Golden State.