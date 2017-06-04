Ad Unit
Sunday, June 4, 2017

Warriors jokingly ordered Zaza Pachulia a huge custom-sized Finals hat

June 4, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Zaza Pachulia

Zaza Pachulia is a large man who doesn’t exactly have a normal hat size, but his Golden State Warriors teammates have got him covered.

In a post to his Instagram Story over the weekend, Warriors big man JaVale McGee showed off an absurdly gigantic custom-sized Finals hat that the team jokingly ordered for their resident Georgian.

While McGee is roughly 25 pounds lighter than Pachulia, he’s actually an inch taller (an even 7-foot to Pachulia’s 6-foot-11), which gives you an idea of just how massive that hat is. As for Pachulia himself, he’s usually the one dishing out the banter to his Dubs teammates, so he’ll likely appreciate the gesture.


