Ad Unit
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Wes Wilcox the frontrunner to become Bucks GM?

June 10, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Wes Wilcox

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens may be bringing another Wes aboard.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times on Saturday, former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox made a “strong impression” in his interview for the same position with the Bucks and may have become the frontrunner.

Wilcox has been with the Hawks since 2012 and ascended to the GM position in 2015 before being demoted last month. The Bucks have been on the prowl for a new GM ever since John Hammond left to join Orlando’s front office. While they have sniffed around some bigger names, Wilcox has a history of assembling playoff-caliber rosters and may very well be Milwaukee’s pick.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus