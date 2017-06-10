Wes Wilcox the frontrunner to become Bucks GM?

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens may be bringing another Wes aboard.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times on Saturday, former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox made a “strong impression” in his interview for the same position with the Bucks and may have become the frontrunner.

Told by source Wilcox made strong impression on Bucks brass in interview on Friday and may have become frontrunner for GM spot. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) June 10, 2017

Wilcox has been with the Hawks since 2012 and ascended to the GM position in 2015 before being demoted last month. The Bucks have been on the prowl for a new GM ever since John Hammond left to join Orlando’s front office. While they have sniffed around some bigger names, Wilcox has a history of assembling playoff-caliber rosters and may very well be Milwaukee’s pick.