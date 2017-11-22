Westbrook, Durant get double-technicals for incident

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant got into it briefly and were called for technical fouls during the third quarter of Wednesday’s Oklahoma City Thunder-Golden State Warriors game.

Westbrook and Durant were jawing at one another and even got face-to-face — literally — with their foreheads touching. They were separated:

Beef in OKC pic.twitter.com/xIra9750zT — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 23, 2017

The incident — which was never any threat of actually developing into a physical fight — was well received by the entourage for each player.

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant get double technicals after some jawing. Chest-to-chest. Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, was up clapping and Durant walked over to give him a five. Westbrook's dad is sitting three seats down from Kleiman. Fun scene. — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) November 23, 2017

Westbrook was asked after his Thunder’s 108-91 win about getting into it with his former teammate.

“Competing. I’m going to go out and compete every night. Coming at your neck every single night, and I’m gonna let him know that,” Westbrook told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth.

He was also asked whether the Thunder and Warriors officially have a rivalry.

“I don’t know if it’s a rivalry or not. But obviously it’s going to be an overhyped game because of who they have and who we have,” Westbrook told Hubbarth.

Westbrook’s 34 points were a season-high. He’s hoping the big win will be a turning point and help the team get on track after previous struggles to start the season. As for Durant, well he was booed by the OKC fans during intros and when he touched the ball.