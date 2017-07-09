Wilson Chandler says Knicks shouldn’t have passed on Dennis Smith

Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler thinks the New York Knicks’ decision to draft Frank Ntilikina as their point guard of the future over Dennis Smith Jr. may ultimately come back to haunt them.

Chandler, himself a former Knick, said in a tweet on Sunday that the Knicks shouldn’t have passed on Smith.

Could be wrong. But Knicks shouldn't have passed on Dennis Smith. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) July 9, 2017

The Knicks used the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft to select Ntilikina, who hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start with the team. Meanwhile, Smith went to the Dallas Mavericks one pick later and has impressed in his first two Las Vegas Summer League appearances thus far.

In fairness, it’s obviously still way too early to make any sort of determination about either player. But the Knicks are widely seen to have gone with the untapped potential pick over the more logical upside pick, and Chandler’s tweet helps confirm that general sentiment.