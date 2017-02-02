Wilson Chandler reportedly wants out of Denver

One of the longest-tenured Denver Nuggets may be packing his bags.

According to a report by Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports on Thursday, Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler has grown frustrated with the “inconsistency” of his role and wants to be traded.

The 29-year-old has been a valuable piece for Denver this season and is at or near career-highs with averages of 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. But he was recently moved to the bench in favor of Kenneth Faried, further complicating a frontcourt situation where Chandler also has to compete for minutes with Danilo Gallinari, Darrell Arthur, rookie Juan Hernangomez, and others.

Chandler is in Year 2 of a four-year, $46.5 million deal. With tweener forwards in style again in the NBA as long as they can hit the three-pointer (which Chandler is doing at a 35.1 percent clip this year), the DePaul product figures to attract some healthy interest on the trade market (ideally, from a team with a better social media department) if he is indeed available.