John Wall to wait before signing Wizards’ massive contract offer

The Washington Wizards know how valuable John Wall is, so they want to lock him up long term. But Wall may wait before committing to the team.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that the Wizards have offered Wall a four-year “supermax” contract that would pay him nearly $170 million — an absurd annual average. However, Wall is expected to wait before committing to the team long-term.

Wall already has two years remaining on his contract. If he tacked on four more years, he’d be signed through 2022-2023.

This development about Wall is consistent with a report from last month. If Wall’s focus is on becoming a winner, he may want to see what develops in free agency first. Now that you really can’t win a championship unless you join a super-team, Wall may have to consider all options before signing with Washington for the long-haul.

TNT’s David Aldridge shares some background surrounding Wall’s decision: