Wizards waiving Danuel House for space to sign Brandon Jennings

The Washington Wizards are waiving one player to clear room for Brandon Jennings.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the news on the Wizards, who are parting ways with forward Danuel House in order to create a roster spot to add Jennings.

Jennings was waived by the New York Knicks on Monday and indications on Tuesday were that he would sign with Washington. He has cleared Waivers and is free to sign where he chooses.

The Wizards are tied for the third seed in the Eastern Conference with Toronto. They’re coming off a win Tuesday over the Golden State Warriors and have been playing tremendous ball since the new year. By adding Jennings and Bojan Bogdanovic, they’re addressing their glaring weakness, which was their lack of depth.

House had only played one minute all season.