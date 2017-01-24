Wizards wearing all black for game against Celtics

The budding Washington Wizards-Boston Celtics rivalry has now crossed over into the realm of symbolism.

According to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, the Wizards will come to the arena dressed in all black for Tuesday’s game against the Celtics. Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal apparently came up with the idea, which is supposed to represent the idea of a funeral.

The #Wizards will come to the arena tomorrow in all black b4 for Round 3 vs #Celtics. Kelly Oubre: "You know where we're going with that." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 24, 2017

Beal came up w/ the idea for the #Wizards to wear all black tomorrow. Teammates agreed. Even 2nite, guys were amped for the game. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 24, 2017

Me to John Wall: "All black everything?"

Wall: "A black everything. A fun-er-ral!"

Beal in background: "Yaa." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 24, 2017

Tuesday’s game in Washington will be the first matchup between the two teams since Jae Crowder and John Wall got into each other’s faces at the end of a 117-108 Celtics victory earlier this month (video here). Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. also accused the Celtics of playing dirty after the incident.

The Wizards have a right to feel confident given that they enter play on Tuesday having won eight of their last ten games. But let’s just hope they aren’t dressing for their own funeral by fanning the flames of the rivalry.