Report: Wolves targeting Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday, other point guards in free agency

After triggering an earthquake with Thursday’s blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler, the Minnesota Timberwolves may be coming back for an aftershock.

Mitch Lawrence of Sporting News reports on Friday that the Wolves think they can upgrade at the point guard position in free agency and are targeting the likes of Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday, George Hill, and Jeff Teague.

Now with Jimmy Butler, T-wolves think they can upgrade PG in free agency. Targeting Kyle Lowry first, then Jrue Holiday, J Teague and G Hill — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) June 23, 2017

The Wolves may find themselves priced out of Lowry’s market, but an upgrade at least makes sense. They sacrificed a lot of guard depth by including Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn in the trade for Butler and have never really seemed comfortable with committing to Ricky Rubio as their point guard of the future.

Butler figures to initiate the offense and handle the ball a significant amount, but Minnesota is definitely smart to consider signng a secondary scorer at the point to complement him, even if actually doing so could prove difficult.