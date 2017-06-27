WWE comments on LaMelo Ball using racial slur during ‘Raw’

LaVar Ball appeared on “Monday Night Raw” this week, and it was actually his 15-year-old son who made one of the biggest headlines.

And not the good kind.

During the Ball family’s appearance at the Staples Center, LaVar entered the ring with two of his sons, Los Angeles Lakers first-round draft pick Lonzo and 15-year-old LaMelo. After some promoting of the Big Baller Brand and some back and forth with WWE heel The Miz, LaVar challenged Miz to a fight and ripped his shirt off (video here). That’s when LaMelo really appeared to get into the storyline.

LaMelo, who had a microphone in his hand, urged his dad to “beat that n—- a–” while he and Lonzo laughed hysterically.

LaMelo Ball telling LaVar to beat up The Miz + LaVar bouncing off the ropes >>>> pic.twitter.com/LRIWaemJcP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017

WWE told Houston Mitchell of the Los Angeles Times that LaMelo’s comments were not part of the script.

“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values,” the organization said.

LaMelo is just 15, so he obviously has a lot to learn. He is just starting to see what life is like in the public spotlight, and some recent social media activity showed how it can’t be all that easy.