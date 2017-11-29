pixel 1
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

X-rays on Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle are negative

November 29, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

X-rays came back negative on Kristaps Porzingins’ ankle after he awkwardly rolled it during Wednesday’s game.

While going for a ball in the corner along with Justise Winslow, Porzingis’ foot was stepped on by Winslow, causing Porzingis’ ankle to roll in what looked like gruesome fashion. Below is video of what happened.

Porzingis was taken to the locker room to be examined. Thankfully, the team announced x-rays that were taken came back negative.

Porzingis has had an impressive start to the season, averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.

