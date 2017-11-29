X-rays on Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle are negative

X-rays came back negative on Kristaps Porzingins’ ankle after he awkwardly rolled it during Wednesday’s game.

While going for a ball in the corner along with Justise Winslow, Porzingis’ foot was stepped on by Winslow, causing Porzingis’ ankle to roll in what looked like gruesome fashion. Below is video of what happened.

Porzingis to locker room with ankle injury. Bye. pic.twitter.com/V4ALVzGfM8 — PORZINGOD (@World_Wide_Wob) November 30, 2017

Porzingis was taken to the locker room to be examined. Thankfully, the team announced x-rays that were taken came back negative.

Kristaps Porzingis sprained his right ankle. X-rays were negative. He is available to return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 30, 2017

Porzingis has had an impressive start to the season, averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.