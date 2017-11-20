X-rays on Paul Millsap’s wrist come back negative

There is good news and bad news for Denver. The good news is the X-rays on Paul Millsap’s wrist were negative. The bad news is he will miss at least one game.

Millsap left Sunday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers after injuring his wrist. He underwent X-rays which came up negative, according to ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes.

X-ray results of Paul Millsap’s wrist came back negative, league sources tell ESPN. Huge relief for Denver. There was fear of a fracture. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 20, 2017

Millsap is still set to miss Monday’s game in Sacramento, the team announced.

The Nuggets lost to the Lakers and are 9-7 on the season.

Millsap has been solid as expected, posting 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while forming a strong frontcourt duo with Nikola Jokic.