Monday, November 20, 2017

X-rays on Paul Millsap’s wrist come back negative

November 20, 2017
by Larry Brown

There is good news and bad news for Denver. The good news is the X-rays on Paul Millsap’s wrist were negative. The bad news is he will miss at least one game.

Millsap left Sunday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers after injuring his wrist. He underwent X-rays which came up negative, according to ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes.

Millsap is still set to miss Monday’s game in Sacramento, the team announced.

The Nuggets lost to the Lakers and are 9-7 on the season.

Millsap has been solid as expected, posting 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while forming a strong frontcourt duo with Nikola Jokic.

