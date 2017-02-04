Yogi Ferrell earns two-year contract with stellar play

The NBA truly is a place where amazing happens — at least for Yogi Ferrell.

Ferrell went from being called up by the Dallas Mavericks from the D-League last week and signed to a 10-day contract to being on the verge of signing a two-year contract with his stellar play.

The former Indiana point guard has led the Mavericks to four straight wins, including victories over the Spurs and Cavs, in the past week. He exploded on Friday night with nine 3-pointers and 32 points in a road win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

After Ferrell’s breakout game, reports said he was going to sign a 2-year contract with the Mavericks on Tuesday when his 10-day contract expires.

What’s happening with Ferrell and the Mavs is reminiscent of “Linsanity” a handful of years ago. Ferrell did very little earlier this season in limited action with the Nets, but now he appears to have found his home in Dallas.