Zach LaVine confirms he will not be competing in this year’s Dunk Contest

There will be no three-peat for reigning back-to-back Slam Dunk Contest champion Zach LaVine.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard confirmed at shootaround on Thursday that he will not be participating in this year’s competition, per the team’s official PR department.

The high-flying LaVine, who is averaging 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists this season, was responsible for reinvigorating the Dunk Contest after several underwhelming displays with jaw-dropping showings in each of the last two years. He became one of only six players (along with Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Harold Miner, Jason Richardson, and Nate Robinson) to win the competition multiple times. A third victory would have tied him with Robinson for most all-time, but it won’t be happening this year.

It’s a disappointing development for fans, but it makes sense for LaVine, who has nothing left to prove and also missed time earlier this month with a hip injury. With a couple of other skywalkers confirmed to be participating, we should still be in for an entertaining Dunk Contest in New Orleans.