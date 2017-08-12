Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA if convicted on felony drug charge

Could Zach Randolph’s recent marijuana arrest spell the end of his NBA days?

According to Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal on Friday, the Kings big man could be banned from the NBA for violation of their anti-drug policy, similar to the punishment that ex-teammate O.J. Mayo received last summer.

The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement stipulates that a player will be “dismissed and disqualified” from the league “if he is convicted of (including a plea of guilty, no contest, or nolo contendere to) … a felony involving the distribution of marijuana.”

The 36-year-old Randolph, who has been in the league for 16 seasons, was arrested earlier this week in Los Angeles for felony marijuana possession with intent to sell (full details here). The circumstances are slightly different than they were in Mayo’s case, but if the two-time All-Star is ultimately convicted and banned, it will be worth wondering if he has already seen an NBA court for the last time in his career.