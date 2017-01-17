Zaza Pachulia has funny reaction to Dirk Nowitzki dunking

Zaza Pachulia is a man of many talents: NBA center, All-Star vote-getting extraordinaire, and now, slam dunk truther.

On Tuesday, Dirk Nowitzki, Pachulia’s former teammate on the Dallas Mavericks, decided to jokingly flex on Twitter by posting an image of a rare dunk from him in last week’s win over the Phoenix Suns.

Holla at your boy pic.twitter.com/eLCqJK13ZZ — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) January 17, 2017

But Nowitzki’s tweet failed to convince Pachulia, who replied by questioning the authenticity of the image.

In fairness, Pachulia had a right to be skeptical. After all, the 38-year-old Nowitzki has only managed to throw down a grand total of 11 dunks in the last three seasons combined (per Basketball Reference). But the video evidence doesn’t lie: it really happened.

As for Pachulia, he best tread lightly as he probably has the rest of the NBA thinking that something else has been Photoshopped lately as well.

Image via Zaza Pachulia on Instagram