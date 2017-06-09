Zaza Pachulia takes groin shot at Iman Shumpert in Game 4 scrum (Video)

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia once again found himself embroiled in controversy in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

During a scrum for a loose ball on the floor, Pachulia got tied up and appeared to take a shot at Cleveland forward Iman Shumpert’s groin during the tangle.

Zaza Pachulia and Iman Shumpert get into it pic.twitter.com/6SbAiuu6my — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 10, 2017

Zaza Pachulia pulling a Draymond and hitting Shumpert in the nuts….Truly nutty! #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/zcEsBqIlUB — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) June 10, 2017

Pachulia was involved in a very controversial play against the San Antonio Spurs as well. Upon review, he and Shumpert received double technicals, but the NBA may see fit to take a further look at that play before Game 5.