Zaza Pachulia out for Game 3; Andre Iguodala probable

Perhaps as some measure of Karma for the San Antonio Spurs, Zaza Pachulia will not play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday because of a heel injury. Andre Iguodala may be back in action though.

Pachulia has a sore right heel and will be out for the game, so center JaVale McGee is expected to start in his place.

Mike Brown said the Warriors will "probably start JaVale (McGee)" for the injured Zaza Pachulia tonight. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 20, 2017

Iguodala has been out with soreness in his knee, though an MRI revealed no structural damage. He only played 10 minutes in Game 1 because of his knee and didn’t play in Game 2. He participated in practice Friday while Pachulia didn’t do much, foreshadowing their statuses for Game 3.

San Antonio will also be a man down, as Kawhi Leonard will not be playing.