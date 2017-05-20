Ad Unit
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Zaza Pachulia out for Game 3; Andre Iguodala probable

May 20, 2017
by Larry Brown

Zaza Pachulia

Perhaps as some measure of Karma for the San Antonio Spurs, Zaza Pachulia will not play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday because of a heel injury. Andre Iguodala may be back in action though.

Pachulia has a sore right heel and will be out for the game, so center JaVale McGee is expected to start in his place.

Iguodala has been out with soreness in his knee, though an MRI revealed no structural damage. He only played 10 minutes in Game 1 because of his knee and didn’t play in Game 2. He participated in practice Friday while Pachulia didn’t do much, foreshadowing their statuses for Game 3.

San Antonio will also be a man down, as Kawhi Leonard will not be playing.


