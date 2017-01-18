Zaza Pachulia knocks down Russell Westbrook on flagrant foul (Video)

Zaza Pachulia nailed Russell Westbrook with a hard foul and then stood over him disrespectfully just before halftime during Wednesday’s Thunder-Warriors game.

Westbrook was getting a screen from Enes Kanter on Andre Iguodala when Pachulia worked through it and rammed into Westbrook with 4.4 seconds left in the first half. After the Oklahoma City guard fell down, Pachulia stood over him.

Zaza Pachulia collides with Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/aU52ySMkxW — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 19, 2017

Referees reviewed the physical play and charged Pachulia with a flagrant foul.

Pachulia seems to have some beef against Westbrook, because earlier, the Warriors big man shoved Westbrook aside.