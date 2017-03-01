Zaza Pachulia sends heartfelt tweet about Kevin Durant injury

Nobody felt worse about Kevin Durant’s knee injury than Zaza Pachulia. Just ask him.

Pachulia was a factor in Durant suffering his knee injury on Tuesday night, as the Golden State Warriors center got tossed into his teammate’s knee in the first quarter of their game against the Wizards (video here).

Though Pachulia was a mere domino in the situation, he sent this heartfelt tweet on Wednesday about Durant’s injury.

Nobody is more disappointed then I'm for KD's injury. But he will be back stronger very soon.

Get well soon my brother @KDTrey5 — Zaza Pachulia (@zaza27) March 1, 2017

You can figure that Pachulia wrote the tweet — not some PR rep — because of the errors in it. But the message is clear: he feels badly about the situation since he was involved.

Nobody should blame him for the injury though, as he was pushed by Marcin Gortat and really had no control over the situation.