Zaza Pachulia smacks Luke Babbitt in the face (Video)

For the second time in less than a week, Golden Warriors center Zaza Pachulia is under scrutiny for getting overly physical with an opponent.

During Monday’s Warriors-Heat game, Pachulia and Babbitt had an incident that the officials had to review:

Zaza starting to get cocky, straight up slaps Luke Babbitt while running up court pic.twitter.com/NvfHaNvfR8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 24, 2017

Pachulia received a flagrant foul for his actions, while Babbitt got a technical.

Pachulia received a flagrant foul last week for his physical play on Russell Westbrook during Golden State’s win over OKC.