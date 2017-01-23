Ad Unit
Monday, January 23, 2017

Zaza Pachulia smacks Luke Babbitt in the face (Video)

January 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Zaza Pachulia Luke Babbitt

For the second time in less than a week, Golden Warriors center Zaza Pachulia is under scrutiny for getting overly physical with an opponent.

During Monday’s Warriors-Heat game, Pachulia and Babbitt had an incident that the officials had to review:

Pachulia received a flagrant foul for his actions, while Babbitt got a technical.

Pachulia received a flagrant foul last week for his physical play on Russell Westbrook during Golden State’s win over OKC.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus