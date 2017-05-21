Andre Dirrell’s uncle sucker punches Jose Uzcategui following DQ (Video)

Andre Dirrell landed a victory over Jose Uzcategui on Saturday night after Uzcategui was disqualified following a late punch that sent Dirrell to the mat. But as controversial as that may have been, it was just the tip of the iceberg.

Dirrell’s uncle and trainer, Leon Lawson Jr., heatedly walked up to Uzcategui after the disqualification and unleashed a series of sucker punches — one of which caught Uzcategui square in the jaw.

Andre Dirrell's uncle landed this cheap shot after his fight tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/pWlnqlCu88 — William Quantrill (@WillyQuantrill) May 21, 2017

“I’m sorry for what my coach has done. My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried,” Dirrell said via USA TODAY after the fight. “He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him.”

Lawson took off almost immediately after the melee, but was sought for questioning and a potential arrest by the Prince George’s County Police. Meanwile, Uzcategui was taken to MedSTAR Washington Hospital in Washington for further evaluation and remained under police protection until he was released hours later.

As a result of the disqualification, Dirrell claimed the vacant interim super middleweight world championship.