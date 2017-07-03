Anthony Joshua hoping for rematch with Wladimir Klitschko

After stopping Wladimir Klitschko by 11th-round TKO in April, Anthony Joshua wants a chance to run it back.

In an interview with Mark Crellin of Sky Sports over the weekend, Joshua said that he is hoping for a rematch with Klitschko but that he will fight mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev if Klitschko decides against it.

“The ball is in Klitschko’s court,” said Joshua. “I am going to continue my career. It is up to him whether he wants to have a rematch or whether he says,’you know what, that’s enough.’ But I think, whatever he decides to do, we all respect him, and plan B would be look at the option with Pulev, and where we would fight him and the options available for the Pulev fight.”

Joshua became the unified world heavyweight titleholder with the April victory over Klitschko. The fight marked the 41-year-old Klitschko’s second consecutive defeat, leading to some speculation about retirement. But Las Vegas is rumored to be in the running for a potential rematch, and Joshua thinks that may be enough to convince Klitschko to give it another go.

“Vegas, it’s the mecca of boxing and this is an opportunity,” Joshua continued. “People wouldn’t mind travelling, and it is a nice big hurrah for himself. He has achieved so much, does he have the motivation? I think Vegas will get his blood boiling again.”

The 27-year-old Joshua, now a perfect 19-0 for his career with all 19 victories coming by way of KO, has always maintained that he is down to fight anybody. But a second bout with Klitschko is what most fans would probably prefer to see, and Joshua is more than willing to give it to them.