Bob Arum says Manny Pacquiao is willing to fight Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Jr still needs to agree to his side of the deal in order for his fight against Conor McGregor to happen. If for some reason UFC president Dana White can’t hammer out a deal with the Mayweather camp, Bob Arum is just a phone call away.

Arum told TMZ over the weekend that his client, Manny Pacquiao, would be willing to fight McGregor after Pacquiao’s upcoming bout against Jeff Horn.

“After that fight on July 1 … if McGregor is still looking for an opponent, Manny Pacquiao is there,” Arum said.

That’s probably not going to happen.

While a fight between McGregor and Pacquiao would draw plenty of interest, the money would be nowhere near what it could be if McGregor gets into the ring with Mayweather. Arum has played coy when it comes to a potential rematch between Pacquiao and Mayweather, and it’s unlikely that will ever happen, either.

McGregor doesn’t want to box unless it’s against Mayweather, and he’s going to continue to chastise Floyd on social media to try to put pressure on him. Arum and Pacquiao aren’t a consideration at this point.