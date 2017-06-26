Boxer Tyson Fury thinks McGregor will knock out Mayweather in 35 seconds

Tyson Fury weighed in with his two cents on the Mayweather-McGregor fight and the undefeated boxer thinks it will be a quick bout, but not in the way most are thinking.

As we get closer to the anticipated fight between the boxing legend and UFC Lightweight Champion, seemingly everyone associated with both sports has given their thoughts on how it will go. The overwhelming majority think Mayweather will be victorious. Vegas has Floyd has a heavy favorite.

Fury, doesn’t subscribe to that theory, though. Not only did he predict McGregor will win, but that he will knock Mayweather out in 35 seconds. Take a listen below.

There may not be many who share Fury’s opinion, but rest assured if McGregor does earn a victory Fury will remind us of his confidence in the mixed martial arts star.

Fury’s last fight came in 2015, a unanimous decision victory over Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles. He has a 25-0 record, although he vacated his titles after a positive test for cocaine.

H/T SB Nation