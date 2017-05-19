Canelo Alvarez, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight does over a million pay-per-view buys

The Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas was a financial success.

Golden Boy Promotions sent out a press release on Friday stating that the fight two weeks ago generated over a million pay-per-view buys, though they did not share the total figure.

Golden Boy says Canelo is the youngest A-side fighter in history to generate a million-plus pay-per-view audience. He also becomes the first A-side fighter in 15 years outside of Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather to do a million buys.

“Everything I do is for the fans, and I want to express my gratitude for everyone who watches my fights and shows their support,” Canelo said. “My fans are the greatest in the world and this year in September on Mexican Independence weekend, everyone can look forward to another incredible performance.”

If Canelo’s fight against Chavez Jr., which he won by unanimous decision, did that many buys, his total for his September fight against GGG should do even better. Gennady Golovkin is a much tougher fighter and this is the fight fans really want to see.

Photo: Golden Boy Promotions