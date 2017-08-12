Conor McGregor says he will make around $100 million from Floyd Mayweather fight

Conor McGregor is already talking about the cash he’s going to rack up from his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor said Friday that he’s going to get a cut of virtually everything as part of the fight, and he expects to pull in three figures when all is said and done.

Conor McGregor: "I am in on everything, the food & beverage, the gate, the PPV, the whole lot." Says he's getting into "that $100mil range." — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 12, 2017

We don’t really have a clear idea of how much these guys will bank from a fight like this, though Mayweather has floated an even higher figure in discussing this. It’s going to be a huge payday for both fighters, though, there is no doubt about that.