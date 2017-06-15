Conor McGregor getting overwhelming amount of bets in Floyd Mayweather fight
Conor McGregor opened as a heavy underdog against Floyd Mayweather Jr after the fight was officially announced on Wednesday, but the odds have taken a big swing in less than 24 hours.
According to Las Vegas insider R.J. Bell, the Westgate had Mayweather at -900 to win and McGregor at +600. Those odds changed after more than 90 percent of the early action came in on McGregor.
November (Westgate)
Mayweather -2500
McGregor +1100
Yesterday
-900
+600
Today
-650
+500
90+% of bets on McGregor!
— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) June 15, 2017
McGregor has never had a professional boxing fight in his life, and Mayweather is a perfect 49-0. It’s hard to imagine many scenarios in which McGregor comes out on top, but a lot of gamblers clearly feel the potential payout makes backing the UFC star worth it. Even if McGregor loses, the amount of money he is expected to make is astronomical.