Conor McGregor getting overwhelming amount of bets in Floyd Mayweather fight

Conor McGregor opened as a heavy underdog against Floyd Mayweather Jr after the fight was officially announced on Wednesday, but the odds have taken a big swing in less than 24 hours.

According to Las Vegas insider R.J. Bell, the Westgate had Mayweather at -900 to win and McGregor at +600. Those odds changed after more than 90 percent of the early action came in on McGregor.

#MayweatherMcGregor November (Westgate)

Mayweather -2500

McGregor +1100 Yesterday

-900

+600 Today

-650

+500 90+% of bets on McGregor! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) June 15, 2017

McGregor has never had a professional boxing fight in his life, and Mayweather is a perfect 49-0. It’s hard to imagine many scenarios in which McGregor comes out on top, but a lot of gamblers clearly feel the potential payout makes backing the UFC star worth it. Even if McGregor loses, the amount of money he is expected to make is astronomical.