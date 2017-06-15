Ad Unit
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Conor McGregor getting overwhelming amount of bets in Floyd Mayweather fight

June 15, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Floyd Mayweather conor Mcgregor

Conor McGregor opened as a heavy underdog against Floyd Mayweather Jr after the fight was officially announced on Wednesday, but the odds have taken a big swing in less than 24 hours.

According to Las Vegas insider R.J. Bell, the Westgate had Mayweather at -900 to win and McGregor at +600. Those odds changed after more than 90 percent of the early action came in on McGregor.

McGregor has never had a professional boxing fight in his life, and Mayweather is a perfect 49-0. It’s hard to imagine many scenarios in which McGregor comes out on top, but a lot of gamblers clearly feel the potential payout makes backing the UFC star worth it. Even if McGregor loses, the amount of money he is expected to make is astronomical.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus