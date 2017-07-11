Conor McGregor tells Floyd Mayweather to ‘dance for me, boy’ (Video)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor kicked off their press tour ahead of their fight in rather predictable fashion.

During a stop in Los Angeles — which consisted mostly of an ebullient McGregor talking a whole lot of trash — the MMA fighter turned boxer taunted Mayweather by saying “dance for me, boy.”

Conor McGregor to Floyd Mayweather "Dance for me boy" pic.twitter.com/558X5lGmLV — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 11, 2017

Many, including Fox Sports 1’s Chris Broussard, felt that McGregor’s comment was racist in nature.

"Dance for me, boy!" Ohh, ohh. Does he know what he just said? — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 11, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the two had to be separated when they squared each other up at the end of the press conference.

VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have to be separated at the end of the LA tour stop #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/YZdNVsPXzx — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 11, 2017

McGregor has some believers, but not many, though he didn’t act like an underdog on Tuesday. This is only the first stop of the press tour, and there’s surely more of this to come.

