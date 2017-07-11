Ad Unit
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Conor McGregor tells Floyd Mayweather to ‘dance for me, boy’ (Video)

July 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor kicked off their press tour ahead of their fight in rather predictable fashion.

During a stop in Los Angeles — which consisted mostly of an ebullient McGregor talking a whole lot of trash — the MMA fighter turned boxer taunted Mayweather by saying “dance for me, boy.”

Many, including Fox Sports 1’s Chris Broussard, felt that McGregor’s comment was racist in nature.

Unsurprisingly, the two had to be separated when they squared each other up at the end of the press conference.

McGregor has some believers, but not many, though he didn’t act like an underdog on Tuesday. This is only the first stop of the press tour, and there’s surely more of this to come.

H/T BroBible


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus