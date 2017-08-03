Conor McGregor sparring partner upset over photo from training

Paulie Malignaggi is upset with a Conor McGregor fan club Twitter account over a photo they posted on Thursday.

Malignaggi, a former boxing champion at the welterweight and light welterweight levels, has been helping McGregor prepare for his Aug. 26 fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. by serving as a sparring partner. But he doesn’t like photos that don’t tell the whole story, which is why this tweet bothered him:

After seeing the tweet and photo, Malignaggi sent several tweets in response in which he said that was the result of a push, not knockout as portrayed in the photo.

Its not nice 2 paint a pic that isn't true, this was a pushdown in sparring, post the whole video rounds 1 through 12 UNEDITED https://t.co/R82BLiMMVm — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

The @ufc PI has cameras all over the gym recording 24/7. The video exists UNEDITED of rounds 1 through 12 Tuesday night, let the fans see. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

I came to help this camp out, not to be exploited, now your gonna get the truth though. Post FULL UNEDITED VIDEO FROM TUES night #Ethics — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

Malignaggi is clearly sensitive to perception, which is why he addressed the photo. Keep in mind this picture was shared by a fan account that has around 38,000 followers, not McGregor, who has millions of followers.

Malignaggi has retired from boxing, but clearly he hasn’t lost his competitive spirit.

Photo: Flickr/Chamber of Fear