Thursday, August 3, 2017

Conor McGregor sparring partner upset over photo from training

August 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi is upset with a Conor McGregor fan club Twitter account over a photo they posted on Thursday.

Malignaggi, a former boxing champion at the welterweight and light welterweight levels, has been helping McGregor prepare for his Aug. 26 fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. by serving as a sparring partner. But he doesn’t like photos that don’t tell the whole story, which is why this tweet bothered him:

After seeing the tweet and photo, Malignaggi sent several tweets in response in which he said that was the result of a push, not knockout as portrayed in the photo.

Malignaggi is clearly sensitive to perception, which is why he addressed the photo. Keep in mind this picture was shared by a fan account that has around 38,000 followers, not McGregor, who has millions of followers.

Malignaggi has retired from boxing, but clearly he hasn’t lost his competitive spirit.

Photo: Flickr/Chamber of Fear

