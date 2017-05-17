Dana White: Conor McGregor side of Mayweather negotiation is done
Dana White continues to make it clear that the onus is on Floyd Mayweather Jr. to make a boxing match with Conor McGregor happen.
The UFC boss, who is a Boston Celtics fan, joined the “Inside the NBA” crew for an interview on TNT after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He was asked by Shaq about the status of the Mayweather-McGregor negotiations and said that the McGregor side is done, and that now it’s on Floyd to come through.
“McGregor / Mayweather… Is it happening? Is it a myth? What’s going on?” –@SHAQ asks @danawhite the question on everyone's minds. #UFC pic.twitter.com/8v0gpngTdj
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 18, 2017
“The McGregor side is done,” White said. “I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now. I’m not saying the fight will happen. I got one side done. Now it’s time to work on the other.”
White said that they need to reach a deal with Mayweather, who works with adviser Al Haymon on his negotiations.
White recently said that he was setting a deadline for getting a deal done with McGregor’s side, and he delivered. Can he make it happen on Floyd’s side? That will be a big question. Mayweather is very picky and has huge money demands for the fight.