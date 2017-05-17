Dana White: Conor McGregor side of Mayweather negotiation is done

Dana White continues to make it clear that the onus is on Floyd Mayweather Jr. to make a boxing match with Conor McGregor happen.

The UFC boss, who is a Boston Celtics fan, joined the “Inside the NBA” crew for an interview on TNT after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He was asked by Shaq about the status of the Mayweather-McGregor negotiations and said that the McGregor side is done, and that now it’s on Floyd to come through.

“The McGregor side is done,” White said. “I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now. I’m not saying the fight will happen. I got one side done. Now it’s time to work on the other.”

White said that they need to reach a deal with Mayweather, who works with adviser Al Haymon on his negotiations.

White recently said that he was setting a deadline for getting a deal done with McGregor’s side, and he delivered. Can he make it happen on Floyd’s side? That will be a big question. Mayweather is very picky and has huge money demands for the fight.