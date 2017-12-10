Dana White threatens to sue Manny Pacquiao

Dana White is threatening to sue Manny Pacquiao and the boxer’s representatives if they are in fact talking with Conor McGregor.

Much ado was made during the week when Pacquiao expressed interest in fighting McGregor and said his people had initiated talks with McGregor. There have not been followup conversations, and any reports saying the two sides are talking about a fight would be overstating the situation. Still, White doesn’t want to hear anything about the possibility of Pac-Man interfering with his fighter.

Dana White, on Manny Pacquiao allegedly reaching out to Conor McGregor … "That would be weird, because he's under contract with us. If that's true, I'll be suing Manny Pacquiao and whoever's representing him." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 10, 2017

McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August, which has led other boxers to see if they could swing a fight with the MMA star. Pacquiao is always looking for a payday, especially if it comes with a likely victory the way a McGregor fight would, so him trying to work his way into a fight makes sense. But the UFC helped set up McGregor’s last boxing match, and they do have him under contract, so they want to be involved in all talks about his future fights.