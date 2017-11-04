Deontay Wilder shows no mercy in rematch with Bermane Stiverne

Deontay Wilder showed no mercy for Bermane Stiverne in their rematch at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Before showing the highlight, you need to understand that with his win, Wilder is now 39-0 with 38 KOs in his boxing career. The only blemish on his record occurred in his first fight with Stiverne, who became the only fighter to avoid a knockout loss to Wilder.

This time around, Wilder made sure he ended the fight early.

Wilder brutalized Stiverne with three knockdowns in the first round of their fight before things were finally called. The Bronze Bomber was clearly going for Stiverne’s head and did not hold back.

Take a look at this impressive show:

After his win, Wilder called out Anthony Joshua.

“I’ve been waiting on that fight for a long time now,” Wilder told Showtime’s Jim Gray, of facing Anthony Joshua. “I declare war upon you. Do you accept my challenge? I’ve been waiting for a long time. I know I’m the champion. I know I’m the best. Are you up for the test?

“A king doesn’t chase the peasants. A king takes kings. I want Joshua. If he doesn’t give me the fight we have other plans. The world wants Joshua, the world wants Wilder, I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby. No more dodging, no more excuses. Make the date, don’t wait.”