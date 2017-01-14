Floyd Mayweather ‘absolutely’ wants to fight Conor McGregor

There are a lot of people who don’t think Floyd Mayweather’s interest in fighting Conor McGregor is legitimate, but the retired boxer begs to differ.

Mayweather was in attendance for Saturday’s boxing card featuring Badou Jack and James Degale at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and was interviewed by Showtime’s Jim Gray. Gray asked about the possibility of Mayweather fighting McGregor, and Floyd said he “absolutely” wanted the fight.

What’s significant is how Mayweather mentioned that he is a “business man.” Floyd was famous for taking fights where the risk to him was as little as possible while his financial reward was great. Clearly he’s not too concerned about fighting McGregor, who is a professional MMA star but does not have anywhere near the boxing experience of Mayweather.

But if UFC president Dana White is going to make the fight happen, he will have to up his financial offer.