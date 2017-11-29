Floyd Mayweather reportedly had Beverly Hills mansion burglarized

Floyd Mayweather Jr. had thousands of dollars worth of property stolen from his home in Beverly Hills this week, according to a report.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that someone in Mayweather’s crew returned to the boxer’s $26 million mansion on Tuesday afternoon and noticed a window was broken. When the man entered the home, he determined that expensive luggage, sunglasses and other items were missing. Police are still trying to figure out how much was stolen, but it was said to be at least $10,000 worth of possessions.

Mayweather just purchased the home in September, and TMZ reports that the 15,000-square-foot mansion has a top-notch alarm system. It’s unclear why the alarm was not triggered.

Mayweather is in China this week, so it’s possible the person who broke into his home was aware he was overseas. Unfortunately, break-ins of this nature have become more common as social media keeps us informed of where athletes and celebrities are seemingly at all times. We saw something similar happen to an MLB star during the World Series earlier this month.