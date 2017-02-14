Report: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor reach agreement for fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor have reportedly taken a huge step toward actually getting in the ring together.

According to The Sun, McGregor flew to the United States on Monday to work out a deal with Mayweather for a fight. The agreement has not been formally signed because of a “third party hold-up,” but both Conor and Floyd are said to have outlined the financial terms of the bout.

A source close to the Straight Blast Gym star told the Irish Sun: “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. “The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. “The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

The third party hold-up likely has to do with the UFC. Because of his current contract, McGregor would need UFC’s permission to be able to fight Mayweather. UFC president Dana White made a formal offer to both McGregor and Mayweather last month, but Floyd understandably laughed it off.

Even if McGregor and Mayweather have come to a financial agreement (which seems unlikely considering the outlandish demands McGregor has made), there would still be a long way to go. We heard for years that Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao had agreed to a fight before it actually happened, and that was because there were a number of obstacles to overcome. There are even more with McGregor and Mayweather.