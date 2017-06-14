Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight confirmed for August 26

The long-awaited fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is officially on.

The news was first reported by Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, and confirmed by both fighters on social media.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

The fight will be in Las Vegas on an all-boxing card, though a venue has not been formalized yet, according to Iole. It is currently slated to be held at MGM Grand Garden, but could yet shift to T-Mobile Arena. Further terms of the deal were unavailable, but the money involved for the fight is certain to be incredible.