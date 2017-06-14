Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor betting odds: Floyd heavy favorite
The betting odds for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor will be an interesting side story to the major fight, as is usually the case for huge fights.
Because the fight will be taking place in a boxing ring under boxing rules, Mayweather is a heavy favorite. He has opened as a favorite of anywhere from -900 to -1100. That means you would have to wager $11 to win $1 if you think Floyd will win.
Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Vegas Odds: $1100 to Win $100 on Floyd! https://t.co/Lmde0fOsWZ #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/EvR5PEtrSq
— Johnny Detroit (@Johnny_Detroit) June 14, 2017
FIGHT ODDS [via 5dimes]
Mayweather -900 (86% chance)
McGregor +600 (14% chance)
— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) June 14, 2017
Apparently at least one big bet has come in on Floyd.
Sportsbook @CGTechnology_ just took a $45,000 bet on Floyd Mayweather to defeat Conor McGregor, per @jsimbal.
— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 15, 2017
But many other bets are coming in on McGregor, who could pay off in a big way as an underdog.
As of Tuesday afternoon @LVSuperBook, 92 percent of bets that had been placed were on underdog Conor McGregor to defeat Floyd Mayweather.
— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 14, 2017
The fight, which will take place on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, will be McGregor’s first professional boxing contest. Mayweather is 49-0 in boxing and one of the greatest boxers ever. Mayweather is a huge favorite for a very good reason.