Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor betting odds: Floyd heavy favorite

June 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

The betting odds for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor will be an interesting side story to the major fight, as is usually the case for huge fights.

Because the fight will be taking place in a boxing ring under boxing rules, Mayweather is a heavy favorite. He has opened as a favorite of anywhere from -900 to -1100. That means you would have to wager $11 to win $1 if you think Floyd will win.

Apparently at least one big bet has come in on Floyd.

But many other bets are coming in on McGregor, who could pay off in a big way as an underdog.

The fight, which will take place on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, will be McGregor’s first professional boxing contest. Mayweather is 49-0 in boxing and one of the greatest boxers ever. Mayweather is a huge favorite for a very good reason.


