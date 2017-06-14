Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor betting odds: Floyd heavy favorite

The betting odds for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor will be an interesting side story to the major fight, as is usually the case for huge fights.

Because the fight will be taking place in a boxing ring under boxing rules, Mayweather is a heavy favorite. He has opened as a favorite of anywhere from -900 to -1100. That means you would have to wager $11 to win $1 if you think Floyd will win.

FIGHT ODDS [via 5dimes]

Mayweather -900 (86% chance)

McGregor +600 (14% chance) — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) June 14, 2017

Apparently at least one big bet has come in on Floyd.

Sportsbook @CGTechnology_ just took a $45,000 bet on Floyd Mayweather to defeat Conor McGregor, per @jsimbal. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 15, 2017

But many other bets are coming in on McGregor, who could pay off in a big way as an underdog.

As of Tuesday afternoon @LVSuperBook, 92 percent of bets that had been placed were on underdog Conor McGregor to defeat Floyd Mayweather. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 14, 2017

The fight, which will take place on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, will be McGregor’s first professional boxing contest. Mayweather is 49-0 in boxing and one of the greatest boxers ever. Mayweather is a huge favorite for a very good reason.