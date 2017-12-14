Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor is second-highest PPV fight in history

The pay-per-view numbers for the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match have finally been released, and they’re pretty sizable.

Showtime announced on Thursday that the boxing match between McGregor and Mayweather in late August did 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America.

The large amount places the McGregor-Mayweather fight as the second-most purchased pay-per-view fight in history behind Mayweather’s 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao, which did 4.6 million buys.

Mayweather has now been part of the four-most purchased pay-per-view fights in history, and the only two that did over 4 million. His 2007 fight with Oscar De La Hoya generated 2.4 million buys, and his 2013 fight with Canelo Alvarez did 2.2 million buys.