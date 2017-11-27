Floyd Mayweather reportedly considering one more fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has unofficially retired on more than one occasion over the past few years, but it’s hard to turn down a nine-figure payday. And if another one of those presents itself, there’s a chance Mayweather could change his mind once again.

TMZ reports that Mayweather has been telling people in his inner circle he is considering fighting for a 51st time. Ending his career with a 50-0 record after beating Conor McGregor seemed like exactly what Floyd wanted, but he has apparently been training hard and is still in fighting shape.

It seems like the only fight for Mayweather that would make sense is a rematch with McGregor, considering the 15-time world champion could likely make at least another $100 million if he agreed to it. However, McGregor is still under contract with the UFC and is expected to get back to mixed martial arts fights. Showtime Sports executive vice president Stephen Espinoza told TMZ that he doubts a Mayweather-McGregor rematch would happen.

There have been rumors about McGregor getting into the ring with another legendary boxer, but it would not be a surprise if the Irishman’s days of boxing are over. The same is likely true of Mayweather’s.