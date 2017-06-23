Conor McGregor’s coach says tentative plans include a return to UFC in 2017



In an exclusive piece written for Irish sports news site The42, Conor McGregor’s coach detailed the mindset and motivations for the fighter’s upcoming boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. In the midst of the puff piece about his friend and client, coach John Kavanagh dropped a juicy nugget of information as well.

Kavanaugh mentions in the piece he wrote for the42 that he expects McGregor to fight in the octagon by the end of the calendar year, even specifically mentioning the month of December for a possible return. No potential opponent or other details are mentioned.

Kavanaugh writes, “The tentative plan, as I see it, is certainly for a fight in the UFC in December. But in the meantime we’re completely focused on boxing and Floyd Mayweather.”

He even goes out of his way to mention that this plan is far from sealed, adding that, “It’s always difficult to predict what Conor is going to do next.”

For now, the entire fighting world looks forward to the cross sport match up between 28 year old UFC fighter, McGregor, and 40 year old five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. The two are scheduled to meet August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

