Floyd Mayweather won $25,000 on Falcons thanks to first half performance

Floyd Mayweather is living up to his nickname and earning a pretty penny on Sunday’s NFC Championship action.

The former boxer took the Atlanta Falcons and the -3.5 spread in the first half, putting $30,000 on that outcome. He was richly rewarded when the team took a 24-0 lead into the locker room.

Just made $25,000 in 30 minutes. The retired life. pic.twitter.com/MEAIsKzaEu — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 22, 2017

The man earned the reputation for a reason. It’s things like this, after all, that enable him to brag about his bank account. No wonder he doesn’t think he needs the $25 million on offer to fight Conor McGregor. He’s doing just fine on his own, with a little assistance from the Falcons.