Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Floyd Mayweather Jr’s home reportedly burglarized over weekend

February 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s home in Las Vegas was burglarized while the boxer was in Los Angeles celebrating his birthday over the weekend, according to a report.

TMZ Sports says police believe the thieves broke into the home through a door in the back of the house and stole several purses. An expensive watch also was unaccounted for.

TMZ Sports says $150,000 worth of belongings were stolen.

Mayweather was in LA celebrating his 40th birthday. He turned 40 on Friday and had the big bash on Saturday. The party featured a money tree:

Wild animal:

And Justin Bieber:

A few years ago, one of Mayweather’s homes was robbed while he was fighting.


