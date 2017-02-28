Floyd Mayweather Jr’s home reportedly burglarized over weekend

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s home in Las Vegas was burglarized while the boxer was in Los Angeles celebrating his birthday over the weekend, according to a report.

TMZ Sports says police believe the thieves broke into the home through a door in the back of the house and stole several purses. An expensive watch also was unaccounted for.

TMZ Sports says $150,000 worth of belongings were stolen.

Mayweather was in LA celebrating his 40th birthday. He turned 40 on Friday and had the big bash on Saturday. The party featured a money tree:

They call him Money Mayweather for a reason! @FloydMayweather has a money tree at his 40th birthday party in L.A. pic.twitter.com/kDIhI4bEXe — USA TODAY Sports (@USATODAYsports) February 26, 2017

Wild animal:

I'm at Mayweather's 40th birthday gala. Live tiger here looking upset. SWV performing though pic.twitter.com/sRF4YhVDPv — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) February 26, 2017

And Justin Bieber:

A few years ago, one of Mayweather’s homes was robbed while he was fighting.