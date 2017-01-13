Floyd Mayweather laughs at Dana White’s fight offer

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was so insulted by Dana White’s offer to fight Conor McGregor that he literally laughed out loud about it.

Mayweather and McGregor have been discussing a potential crossover fight between them over the past year or so. White officially threw down the gauntlet when the UFC president made an official offer to Floyd on Friday during an interview on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

White offered both fighters $25 million for the fight plus a percentage of the pay-per-view revenue.

When presented with the information surrounding White’s offer, Mayweather laughed it off, using profanity. The undefeated boxer called White a “comedian” and then pointed out how much some of his regular expenses are as a way of showing that $25 million won’t cut it.

Mayweather’s reaction should not come as a surprise.

The man made over $33 million per fight, not including his pay-per-view share, during a six-fight contract with Showtime. He also earned over $200 million in his fight with Manny Pacquiao.

There’s no way Mayweather’s coming out of retirement for just $25 million when he could make so much more promoting it himself. In fact, Mayweather has already given his magic number to make the fight happen.