Floyd Mayweather talks about making $300 million against McGregor

Just how much money is Floyd Mayweather going to make in his bout with Conor McGregor later this month? The answer still is unknown, but we have somewhat of an idea about the type of cash he’s talking about making.

In an episode of Showtime’s “All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor,” Floyd talked about making $300 million or more.

“Am I the highest-paid athlete out there? And just coming back? We’re not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no four years, or no contract for no five years. I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 (million) or better — in 36 minutes.”

Mayweather runs his own promotions company, so he is able to take home more pay than your average fighter when he does box. He is also the “A” side of the fight with McGregor — and pretty much everyone he’s faced in the past several years, meaning he will be making more money than his opponent.

But to pocket $300 million off of one fight? While that figure may be somewhat exaggerated, if it’s in the neighborhood of what Mayweather expects to earn in the fight, you can understand why he came out of retirement for it. He also did reportedly make over $200 million against Manny Pacquiao, so a nine-figure sum should be expected for the McGregor fight.