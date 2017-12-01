Floyd Mayweather suing ex-girlfriend Shantel Jackson, claims she stole money

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been engaged in a legal war with his ex-girlfriend Shantel Jackson for years, and the latest shot is being fired by the undefeated boxer.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Mayweather has filed a lawsuit against Jackson alleging that the actress stole an undisclosed amount of money from him while the two were dating. Mayweather claims Jackson took cash from around his house without permission and gained access to his credit card accounts to go on shopping sprees. The lawsuit claims Jackson even had the items she bought shipped a secret location so Mayweather would not know about the purchases.

Mayweather’s lawyers say Floyd did not find out about the alleged stealing until a mutual friend told him Jackson had been bragging about it. Mayweather says he grew to trust Jackson because of the way she stood by him publicly when he was being criticized.

“As a result of that confidence, Mayweather, who’s education ended at eighth grade, did not audit or otherwise inspect either his cash or his credit card statements for theft by Jackson,” the lawsuit states.

Jackson filed a lawsuit against Mayweather in 2014 accusing him of threatening her with a gun and assaulting her multiple times, and that case has not yet been resolved. If you remember, Floyd posted a message on social media indicating he broke up with Jackson because she got an abortion. In all likelihood, Mayweather did that because he was jealous of Jackson’s relationship with a well-known hip-hop artist.

Without knowing many of the details of the legal issues, it seems safe to say that no resolution between these two is in sight.